El 'stock' de vivienda nueva cayó un 3,6% en 2018 y se sitúa en mínimos desde 2007

El stock de vivienda nueva en España se ha reducido hasta las 459.876 unidades en 2018, un 3,6% por debajo de la cifra registrada un año antes, según datos de la estadística elaborada por el Ministerio de Fomento.
Esta reducción, según Fomento, ha situado el stock en mínimos desde 2007. El total de inmuebles no incluye viviendas a la venta, es decir, "son viviendas que jamás se han vendido ni han experimentado ninguna transmisión".
Por comunidades autónomas, el stock acumulado ha descendido en todas las regiones menos en Canarias, donde se ha experimentado un incremento de apenas un 1%. En el lado contrario, destacaron las caídas superiores al 10% registradas en País Vasco y Baleares.
Comunidad Valenciana (86.137 viviendas), CataluNYa (73.048) y Andalucía (69.327) acumulan todavía el 49,7% del 'stock' total nacional, mientras que Navarra, Cantabria y Extremadura son las comunidades con menor porcentaje sobre el total nacional.
Según Fomento, en España, el porcentaje de stock sobre el parque de viviendas es de casi el 2%. Las comunidades con una acumulación superior al 3% son La Rioja y Castilla-La Mancha, mientras que Navarra, Cantabria, Extremadura y País Vasco cuentan con acumulaciones sobre su parque por debajo del 1%.
