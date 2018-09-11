El volumen de negocio generado por las empresas eléctricas ascendió en 2017 a 32.170 millones de euros, lo que supone un incremento del 2,4% en relación a los ingresos registrados un año antes. El motivo del aumento es muy evidente: el alza de los precios de los productos energéticos, que, por cierto, en 2018 siguen en la misma línea, con un crecimiento que ronda el 10%
Según el análisis de Informa, compañía filial de Cesce, este repunte de los precios para los hogares españoles también implicó que las compañías de gas aumentasen sus ingresos un 13,1% respecto al año 2016, hasta alcanzar unos ingresos totales de 11.410 millones de euros.
No obstante, cabe recordar que tanto las comercializadoras de electricidad como las compañías de gas que operan en el país sufrieron fuertes descensos de su volumen de negocio en el año 2016, también debido a la bajada generalizada de los precios energéticos. En concreto, las de electricidad ingresaron un 6,5% menos y las de gas, un 8,8% menos.
En cuanto al grado de liberalización del mercado de la electricidad, en 2017 aumentó más de un punto porcentual, hasta suponer el 90,1% de toda la electricidad suministrada, es decir, a contratos asignados a precio libre. Por su parte, en el mercado de gas, el mercado libre suponía un 97,9% del total.
Respecto a la concentración de mercado, las comercializadoras no dependientes de las cinco mayores compañías eléctricas reunieron el 25,6% de la energía suministrada en el mercado liberalizado, cerca de dos puntos porcentuales menos que lo registrado en 2015.
En el mercado de gas, la penetración de las comercializadoras no vinculadas a grupos de generación se situó en el 31,9% en el último año, advirtiéndose en este caso un incremento de su cuota de negocio, al compararlo con el 19,3% obtenido en 2015.
