Madrid
Los precios subieron en mayo un 2,7 % en comparación con el mismo mes de 2020, un avance cinco décimas por encima del de abril que sitúa la inflación en cotas no vistas desde febrero de 2017, debido al encarecimiento de la energía.
El indicador adelantado del índice de precios de consumo (IPC) publicado este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) está marcado por el encarecimiento de los carburantes y combustibles, que en mayo de 2020 bajaban en pleno confinamiento por la pandemia.
De confirmarse este dato el próximo 11 de junio, el encarecimiento de la energía intensificaría en mayo el fuerte repunte de precios ya registrado en marzo (1,3 %) y abril (2,2 %), tras un 2020 de IPC negativo al que siguió un pequeño aumento en enero de 2021 (del 0,5 %, debido a la borrasca Filomena) y estabilidad en febrero (tasa del 0 %).
La inflación subyacente -que no tiene en cuenta los alimentos no elaborados ni los productos energéticos por ser los más volátiles- aumentó dos décimas hasta situarse en el 0,2 %, con lo que se sitúa más de dos puntos y medio por debajo del IPC general. En términos mensuales, los precios subieron un 0,4 % en mayo con respecto a abril, un mes en el que ya habían aumentado un 1,2 %.
El índice de precios de consumo armonizado (IPCA) -que mide la evolución de los precios con el mismo método en todos los países de la zona euro- se situó en el 2,4 %, cuatro décimas por encima del de abril.
