El Supremo condena a Seat a indemnizar a una clienta por el caso del diésel

MADRID
El Tribunal Supremo ha condenado a Seat a indemnizar solidariamente junto con el vendedor con 500 euros a una clienta tras comprobar que el software de su coche había sido manipulado para minimizar los resultados de las mediciones de emisiones contaminantes.
Por unanimidad, la Sala de lo Civil ha decidido que el fabricante del vehículo indemnice de manera solidaria junto con el concesionario, después de que la Audiencia Provincial de Palma de Mallorca fallara que el responsable era únicamente el vendedor, pero no el fabricante, ya que la clienta sólo tuvo relación contractual con el concesionario que le vendió el vehículo.
La conductora compró, en septiembre de 2013 en un concesionario oficial del grupo Volkswagen en Mahón un Seat Ibiza, con motor diésel fabricado por Seat, y dos años después, tras comprobar que su vehículo llevaba instalado un software que desactivaba las emisiones, presentó una demanda contra el vendedor y contra el fabricante.
En ella solicitaba que se le indemnizara por daños morales con 4.320 euros, así como intereses y gastos abonados por la financiación por importe de 1.460,68 euros, pero la audiencia mallorquina estipuló que se le abonaran 500, pago al que tendrán que hacer frente el concesionario y el fabricante. La demandante recurrió entonces al Supremo para que también el fabricante, y no sólo el vendedor, se hicieran cargo de la indemnización.
Para el Supremo, la venta de vehículos goza de ciertas particularidades especiales, como los vínculos que se crean entre el fabricante, los concesionarios y los compradores, la relevancia de la marca o la fidelidad del consumidor. Y el tribunal entiende que si el vehículo que se entrega al comprador no reúne las características con las que fue ofertado, se puede hablar de incumplimiento tanto del vendedor directo como del fabricante que lo puso en el mercado y lo publicitó. De ahí que la responsabilidad alcance también al fabricante, Seat en el presente caso, que no puede excusarse aunque el motor lo fabricara Volkswagen.
