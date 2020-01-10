Público
Público

Takeaway gana la batalla por Just Eat con una oferta en acciones de 6.920 millones

La oferta de la empresa online de comida a domicilio supera a la que presentaba, en metálico, el grupo de inversión de inversión en tecnología Prosus.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La aplicación de Just Eat en un smartphone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

La aplicación de Just Eat en un smartphone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

La empresa online de comida a domicilio Takeaway.com ha ganado la batalla por la británica Just Eat con una oferta en acciones de 5.900 millones de libras (7.700 millones de dólares o 6.920 millones de euros) para crear uno de los mayores grupos del mundo del sector.

Takeaway dijo que el 80,4% de los accionistas de Just Eat han aceptado su oferta en acciones, superando el umbral del 50% necesario para que sea extensible al resto de accionistas.

"Estoy encantado", dijo el consejero delegado de Takeaway, Jitse Groen, en un comunicado. "Just Eat Takeaway.com es una combinación de ensueño y tengo muchas ganas de liderar la compañía durante muchos año"".

Según el último cierre de Just Eat, la oferta de Takeaway valora la acción de la británica en 889 peniques, por encima de los 800 peniques en metálico que ofrecía Prosus, un gigante de la inversión en tecnología.

La empresa fusionada, que será dirigida por Groen, tendrá su sede en Ámsterdam y tendrá un listing en Londres, así como 23 filiales en países principalmente europeos, entre ellos España, pero también en Canadá, Australia y América Latina.

Takeaway dice que la combinación gestionará pedidos de mayor valor que cualquier otro rival no chino, incluyendo a GrubHub , Delivery Hero y Uber Eats, con un facturación proforma de 1.210 millones de euros en 2018.

En el marco de la fusión, Takeaway ha dicho que probablemente venderá la participación del 33% de Just Eat en iFood, el mayor sitio online de comida de América Latina y controlada por Prosus.

Takeaway tendrá que demostrar que el modelo de negocio que ha seguido en Alemania y en los Países Bajos, que le ha permitido un rápido crecimiento de las ventas y la mejora de su resultado operativo bruto (EBITDA), sea rentable para el conjunto del grupo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Economía