Tasa Google El Gobierno impulsará su propia 'tasa Google' aunque no haya acuerdo en el G20

La ministra de Economía en funciones afirma que España no puede renunciar a una estructura "justa" de impuestos a los gigantes de Internet, ya que las compañías de la economía tradicional sí tributan donde prestan sus servicios.

La ministra de Economía y Empresa en funciones, Nadia Calviño, durante la inauguración inauguración del 33º del Encuentro de la Economía Digital y las Telecomunicaciones, hoy en la UIMP en Santander. EFE/ROMÁN G.AGUILERA

El Gobierno impulsará en España la tasa digital, más conocida como tasa Google, aunque no sea posible el acuerdo en el G20, en la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo en Europa (OCDE) o en la Unión Europea.

La ministra de Economía y Empresa en funciones, Nadia Calviño, lo ha confirmado este lunes tras inaugurar en Santander el 33 Encuentro de la Economía Digital y las Telecomunicaciones de Ametic, la patronal del sector de la industria tecnológica.

En declaraciones a los periodistas, Calviño ha asegurado que "es fundamental desarrollar un marco internacional para esta imposición digital", pero si no es posible un acuerdo en el G20 y en la OCDE "habrá que hacerlo a nivel europeo y si no nacional".

La ministra ha afirmado que España no puede renunciar a una estructura "justa" de de impuestos a las grandes empresas de Internet, teniendo en cuenta que las compañías de la economía tradicional sí están tributando donde prestan sus servicios.

Se ha referido al surgimiento de plataformas digitales, que "no tienen una estructura productiva que se adapte a los sistemas fiscales existentes", teniendo en cuenta que su valor añadido lo proporcionan los datos, por los que no se pagan impuestos donde se producen.

Esta tasa cuenta con el apoyo "muy amplio" de la sociedad, según la ministra, que ha recordado que el Gobierno ya propuso este impuesto sobre determinadas actividades digitales en los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019, que fueron rechazados.

Preguntada por la posibilidad de aplicar un acuerdo similar al alcanzado entre EEUU y Francia, en el sentido de que este último país devolverá a las grandes empresas de Internet estadounidenses la diferencia entre la tasa Google y la que se pacte en la OCDE, ha afirmado que el Gobierno está pendiente de ver cómo se desarrolla el trabajo a escala internacional antes de tomar una decisión al respecto.

