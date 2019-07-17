Público
Tasa Google Montero volverá a llevar al Congreso la 'tasa Google' cuando se forme el Gobierno

María Jesús Montero, ministra de Hacienda

María Jesús Montero, ministra de Hacienda en funciones

La ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús Montero, niega que el Gobierno esté preocupado por las posibles represalias derivadas del impuesto sobre los servicios digitales, mayormente conocido como la "tasa Google". Ha afirmado que lo volverá a llevar al Congreso cuando se forme el Ejecutivo

Según la ministra, no se ha producido "directamente ningún tipo de contacto, o de amenaza o de advertencia de nadie". Este tipo de contacto, apunta Montero, se daría por la vía diplomática con Estados Unidos, según declaró "no es admisible que en el siglo XXI haya ningún país, Estado o fuerza política que vía amenaza o coacciones, plantee su disconformidad o negativa a que se ponga en marcha una fiscalidad del siglo XXI".

Otros cambios fiscales que habían sido incluidos en el fallido proyecto de Presupuestos de 2019 como la subida del diésel, el Impuesto de Transacciones Financieras o la Ley de Lucha Contra el Fraude, continuarán en la hoja de ruta una vez se forme el Gobierno.

"Hay que promover este impuesto a nivel europeo"

Aunque la intención es promover el impuesto a nivel europeo, la ministra asegura que lo pondrá en marcha "sin perjuicio" de que finalmente haya un acuerdo homogéneo desde Europa.

"Hay que promover este impuesto a nivel europeo, pero mientras esta circunstancia ocurre, hemos participado de todas las reuniones y va lenta, nosotros vamos a implantarlo en el marco de nuestro país", ha adelantado Montero. Como ha recordado, el impuesto gravaba la compraventa de datos de los usuarios, la publicidad y la actividad de plataformas que conectan a los usuarios con las empresas. 

