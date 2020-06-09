Telefónica Alemania vende 10.100 torres a Telxius por 1.500 millones

MADRID
La filial de Telefónica en Alemania ha firmado un acuerdo con Telxius Telecom para la venta de alrededor de 10.100 emplazamientos por un importe de 1.500 millones de euros, de los que gran parte serán financiados a través de una ampliación de capital que será suscrita por sus actuales accionistas (Telefónica, KKR y Pontegadea, el vehículo inversor de Amancio Ortega).
En un comunicado, la compañía señala que el acuerdo incluye también un compromiso de construcción de 2.400 emplazamientos adicionales en un plazo de cuatro años en Alemania y asegura un "excepcional crecimiento" a Telxius en el mayor mercado de Europa.
Telefónica señala que esta operación, que está sujeta a aprobaciones regulatorias, se ha producido un "contexto favorable" para el negocio de las infraestructuras, como refleja que la venta de estas torres se ha cerrado a un múltiplo de alrededor de 23 veces EV/Ebitda.
Con esta operación, Telxius desstaca duplica su tamaño de origen, hasta más de 32.800 emplazamientos, y se consolida como "uno de los principales operadores neutros globales de infraestructuras". Aproximadamente el 80% de los emplazamientos están localizados en Europa, mientras que el portafolio restante se encuentra en Latinoamérica.
Telxius financiará el 90% de la adquisición vía ampliación de capital, que será suscrita por sus actuales accionistas de forma proporcional a su participación en la compañía, y recursos generados internamente. El 10% restante será financiado a través de deuda incremental.
Asimismo, Telefónica indica que esta transacción reducirá la deuda neta del grupo en aproximadamente 500 millones de euros entre 2020 y 2021, derivado de la contribución realizada por parte de los socios en Telxius y una vez descontados los impactos fiscales correspondientes.
