La multinacional española ha articulado su operación a través de su filial Telefónica Tech.

El logo de Telefónica, en su sede en la zona norte de Madrid. Jesús Hellín / EUROPA PRESS

Telefónica ha reforzado su cartera de servicios de ciberseguridad y la nube con la compra de la británica Cancom en una operación valorada en 340 millones de libras esterlinas (398 millones de euros), apostando por este segmento de mercado de rápido crecimiento, en un contexto de creciente digitalización de las operaciones de las empresas por la pandemia de covid-19, según ha comunicado este jueves la operadora española.

La multinacional española, que este mismo jueves ha publicados los resultados récord del primer semestre, ha articulado su operación a través de su filial Telefónica Cybersecurity & Cloud Tech, S.L. (Telefónica Tech).

Cancom Ltd es una compañía británica que presta servicios end-to-end de nube avanzada y seguridad en Reino Unido e Irlanda, que complementa el negocio desarrollado por Telefónica Tech en la región.

Se prevé que la firma alcance a finales de año los 190 millones de euros en ingresos con un margen sobre el beneficio bruto de explotación ajustado del 15,4%.

Edificio de la tecnlógica británica Cancom.
Edificio de la tecnlógica británica Cancom. CEDIDA

Los ingresos relacionados con Servicios Gestionados y Servicios Profesionales proyectan crecimientos diferenciales del 20% y 26% al año entre 2018 y 2021, respectivamente y suponen más del 50% de los ingresos totales de la compañía.

La valoración implica un múltiplo de 13,5 veces el ratio entre el valor estimado de la empresa y el beneficio operativo antes de amortizaciones (Oibda).

Con esta adquisición Telefonica Tech da un paso relevante en su estrategia de consolidación en Reino Unido, apalancándose en la reciente fusión de O2 Reino Unido y Virgin Media.

