Telefónica desiste en la venta de su filial en El Salvador por las condiciones del regulador

CIUDAD DE MÉXICOActualizado:
América Móvil y Telefónica comunicaron el jueves que han rescindido de mutuo acuerdo un contrato para que la mexicana comprara Telefónica Móviles El Salvador, culpando a los obstáculos regulatorios.
América Móvil, controlada por la familia del magnate mexicano Carlos Slim, es propietaria de la empresa de telecomunicaciones Claro en El Salvador y aspiraba a adquirir por 315 millones de dólares Telefónica Móviles El Salvador y otra filial en el país, Telefónica Multiservicios.
Las dos unidades de Telefónica operan en la nación centroamericana bajo la marca Movistar y pertenecen a Telefónica Centroamérica Inversiones.
El mes pasado, la Superintendencia de Competencia de El Salvador dijo que permitiría a América Móvil ampliar su cuota de mercado si se compromete a salvaguardar la competencia y la protección del consumidor. También limitó el uso futuro del espectro de telefonía móvil de Movistar.
Telefónica dijo en un comunicado que, "conforme a lo acordado con América Móvil", ambas partes han rescindido el acuerdo de compra del 99,3% de Telefónica Móviles El Salvador, sin mencionar la operación de Telefónica Multiservicios.
"Esta decisión se ha adoptado tras un análisis detallado por ambas partes de las condiciones establecidas por la Superintendencia de Competencia para la obtención de la correspondiente aprobación regulatoria, en su reciente resolución sobre la transacción propuesta", dijo Telefónica.
