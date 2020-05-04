Estás leyendo: Telefónica negocia con Liberty Global la fusión de sus negocios en Reino Unido

Telefónica negocia con Liberty Global la fusión de sus negocios en Reino Unido

Las empresas negocia la unión de la red móvil de O2 con la televisión de pago, banda ancha y teléfono de Virgin Media,  según la agencia Bloomberg.

Sede de Telefónica en el distrito de Las Tablas, de Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina
MADRID

Actualizado:

agencias

Telefónica confirmó el lunes por la mañana que está manteniendo conversaciones con Liberty Global Plc, controlada por el multimillonario John Malone, sobre una posible integración de sus negocios de telecomunicaciones en Reino Unido.

En un comunicado publicado a través de la web de la CNMV en respuesta a la información difundida al respecto en prensa, la compañía española dijo que el proceso iniciado entre ambas partes se encuentra todavía en fase de negociación.

"En relación con las noticias aparecidas en algunos medios de comunicación con respecto a las conversaciones mantenidas con Liberty Global sobre una posible integración de sus respectivos negocios de telecomunicaciones en el Reino Unido, Telefónica informa que el proceso iniciado entre ambas partes se encuentra en fase de negociación, sin que puedan garantizarse, a esta fecha, ni los términos precisos ni la probabilidad de éxito del mismo", ha explicado la compañía.

En el supuesto de alcanzarse un acuerdo satisfactorio respecto a esta potencial operación, Telefónica ha señalado que comunicará dicha información a los mercados.

Según publicó el sábado la agencia de noticias Bloomberg, las empresas están discutiendo un posible acuerdo para unir la red móvil de la filial O2 de Telefónica y el negocio de televisión de pago, banda ancha y teléfono de Virgin Media, la sociedad de Liberty Global que opera en Reino Unido.

