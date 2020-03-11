Estás leyendo: Telefónica y Telecom Italia ultiman una oferta conjunta por el negocio móvil de la brasileña Oi

Telefónica y Telecom Italia ultiman una oferta conjunta por el negocio móvil de la brasileña Oi

La empresa española y la italiana se repartirían los activos del operador brasileño, que se encuentra en bancarrota.

Sede de la operadora Oi, en Sao Paulo (Brasil). REUTERS
Sede de la operadora Oi, en Sao Paulo (Brasil). REUTERS

BRASILIA

Actualizado:

Reuters

Telefónica Brasil SA y TIM Participações SA han mostrado interés en negociar una oferta conjunta para comprar el negocio móvil del operador brasileño en bancarrota Grupo Oi SA, dijeron ambas empresas en sendos comunicados al regulador el martes.

Las empresas informaron al asesor financiero de Oi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, de su interés en empezar negociaciones para una potencial adquisición de la división de móviles de la operadora en su conjunto o partes de la misma.

Si su oferta tiene éxito, ambas se repartirían el negocio de móviles de Oi, según indicaron las empresas.

Telefónica Brasil, filial brasileña de la española Telefónica, es el mayor operador inalámbrico de Brasil. TIM, controlada por Telecom Italia SpA, dijo que había informado al consejo de su oferta.

Oi dijo en otro documento al regulador que la iniciativa, que describió como un "sondeo del mercado", mostró que había interés por sus operaciones inalámbricas.

En septiembre, Reuters informó de que Oi estaba en conversaciones con las dos empresas para vender activos y evitar la insolvencia.

Ejecutivos de los tres principales operadores en Brasil (Telefónica Brasil, TIM y America Movil SAB de CV's Claro) dijeron en su momento que contemplarían un acuerdo con Oi.

