Telefónica ultima un plan de bajas voluntarias en España para más de 3.000 trabajadores para 2022

Telefónica ultima un plan de bajas incentivadas para reducir su plantilla en España. Dicha reducción podría afectar a más de 3.000 empleados, hasta llegar a los 4.000. La intención de la empresa es acometer este plan de bajas en la primera mitad de 2022, según ha confirmado a la agencia Reuters una fuente de Telefónica.
Esa misma fuente ha señalado que Telefónica quiere empezar a negociar con los sindicatos a finales de este mes de noviembre. Desde Telefónica no quieren hacer comentarios al respecto, tras ser preguntados por EFE, mientras que UGT afirma que "oficialmente" no tiene constancia de esta medida, sobre la que se pronunciará una vez que tenga más datos.
Este plan se plantea como consecuencia de la evolución económica en el país y también por la situación del sector, explica la compañía. También llega dos años después de que la dirección de Telefónica y sindicatos firmaran un Plan de Suspensión Individual de Empleo (PSI) para trabajadores que tuvieran 53 años o más, de carácter voluntario y al que se acogieron más de 2.600 empleados, un 10,4 % de la plantilla.
Este plan de bajas voluntarias de Telefónica se ultima un mes después de que en Vodafone España la dirección haya cerrado un acuerdo con los sindicatos para 442 salidas de empleados, y meses después de que en Orange también se acordara un ERE para unas 400 personas.
