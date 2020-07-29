Estás leyendo: El Tribunal de Cuentas dice que es necesario un control más exhaustivo sobre las cuentas de la Iglesia

El Tribunal de Cuentas ha aprobado por unanimidad el informe de fiscalización del dinero público que en 2017 recibió la Iglesia Católica.

Un momento de la celebración en la Sagrada Familia de una misa por los difuntos durante la pandemia "que no han podido recibir la despedida que merecen”, oficiada por el cardenal Juan José Omella. / Quique Garcia / EFE
El Tribunal de Cuentas afirma que es necesario un control más exhaustivo sobre las cuentas de la Iglesia Católica coincidiendo con la aprobación por unanimidad del informe de fiscalización del dinero público que en 2017 recibió la Iglesia y en el que deja clara la falta de transparencia de esa institución, según ha recogido la Cadena Ser.  

La culpa de todo según el Tribunal de Cuentas no sería tan solo de la Iglesia, sino también del Estado por la inacción en el control efectivo del destino de los fondos que le entrega. 

En él se señala que las memorias de los años 2016 y 2017 presentadas al Gobierno por la Conferencia Episcopal registran respectivos superávits de 19,3 y 15,9 millones de euros.

El Tribunal de Cuentas afirma que la Iglesia Católica utilizó 20 millones de euros en dos años (2016 y 2017) para financiar el canal de televisión privado 13TV, de que la propia Conferencia Episcopal confiesa ser socio mayoritario. 

