Un tribunal declara la nulidad de las vacaciones durante el estado de alarma

El Juzgado de lo Social número 1 de Melilla declara que si las vacaciones del trabajador coinciden con un periodo de confinamiento, el afectado "debe conservar su derecho a disfrutar vacaciones en un tiempo posterior".

Cadena de montaje de Seat, filial de Volkswagen, en Martorell (Barcelona).
melilla

europa press

El Juzgado de lo Social número 1 de Melilla ha declarado que si las vacaciones del trabajador coinciden con un periodo de confinamiento, el afectado "debe conservar su derecho a disfrutar vacaciones en un tiempo posterior".

Esta sentencia se ha producido después de que una delegada de la federación de industria, construcción y agro de UGT (UGT-FICA) pusiera una denuncia contra la empresa de ITV Ivesur Melilla.

El fallo recoge la nulidad de las vacaciones aprobadas por la empresa hacia una de sus trabajadoras del 30 de marzo al 5 de abril de 2020 y declara que la empleada tiene derecho a disfrutar de su periodo vacacional correspondiente a este año del 9 al 15 de diciembre.

En los fundamentos de derecho, el juez apunta que el Estatuto de los Trabajadores recoge que el trabajador que inicia una situación de Incapacidad Temporal, antes o después del disfrute de su periodo vacacional, conserva su derecho a disfrutar sus vacaciones.

"Al verse afectada la trabajadora por una causa de fuerza mayor que condiciona de modo directo sus vacaciones, se considera por lo expuesto, ha de conservar su derecho a disfrutar las mismas", resalta la sentencia.

Para UGT, esta es una victoria judicial "muy importante". Asimismo, el sindicato ha resaltado que el confinamiento no son vacaciones y que este periodo de descanso "es un derecho irrenunciable, como protección de la salud y seguridad y como recuperación de la fatiga que provoca el trabajo y ahora también el confinamiento".

"El favorecimiento de las relaciones familiares y sociales fuera de la vivienda, el ocio, la restauración los viajes, el turismo y/o el descanso debe ser donde uno decida sin obligación", ha dejado claro la organización sindical.

