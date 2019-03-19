Las cláusulas abusivas de las hipotecas llegan de nuevo, a Europa. Esta vez es el Juzgado de Primera Instancia Nº6 de Ceuta el que llevará al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) este caso para que se pronuncie sobre si las últimas sentencias del Tribunal Supremo español —por las que se repartían los gastos de formalización de las hipotecas entre el banco y el cliente— son contrarias al Derecho de la Unión Europea y su jurisprudencia, según ha adelantado La Verdad de Ceuta.
El juez ha apuntado que cuando existe una cláusula abusiva, es decir, que no se ha negociado y en la que ha faltado transparencia por parte del banco, ésta debe tenerse por no puesta en su integridad, siempre y cuando el contrato pueda subsistir sin ella, con la restitución íntegra de las cantidades indebidamente abonadas por el prestatario, ha informado El Confidencial.
Así mismo, el juez también ha recordado la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo de diciembre de 2015 en la que se "justificaba ya la abusividad de la cláusula de gastos hipotecarios por su carácter genérico e indiscriminado y sin distribución alguna, respecto del total de gastos de constitución del préstamo hipotecario". Pero, en referencia con la sentencia de enero de 2019, ha señalado cómo el Supremo distribuye los gatos entre el banco y el consumidor, a pesar de la nulidad de la cláusula de gastos hipotecarios por abusiva.
Por ello, exige un "pronunciamiento expreso del TJUE sobre su la posibilidad de moderación o distribución de los gastos de constitución de un préstamo hipotecario una vez declarada la nulidad de la cláusula que los impone es conforme o no al Derecho de la Unió Europea". De este modo pone en duda la sentencia del Alto Tribunal.
