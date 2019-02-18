La Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil estrecha el cerco sobre Iberdrola, a la que lleva tiempo investigando por sospechar que la compañía eléctrica manipuló los precios del mercado eléctrico en 2013. Según cuenta El Confidencial, la UCO ha presentado dos nuevos informes en los que acusa a Iberdrola de cerrar intencionadamente sus embalses en el otoño de aquel año para encarecer los precios de producción de energía hidráulica y generar así un incremento de las tarifas.
Los informes de la UCO acreditan, según El Confidencial, que "el nivel que alcanzaron los precios durante las tres semanas en las que se concentraron las presuntas prácticas irregulares de Iberdrola —entre el 30 de noviembre y el 23 de diciembre de 2013— carecía de la lógica más elemental".
Esta manipulación de los precios del mercado eléctrico afectó no sólo a los consumidores, sino también a las empresas comercializadoras. "Sobre todo, a aquellas que no pudieron repercutir la subida a sus clientes porque, en base a sus previsiones, habían pactado con antelación un precio muy inferior al que finalmente marcó el mercado", señala la información.
Las pérdidas para las comercializadoras fueron de 31 millones de euros. La Audiencia Nacional investiga este caso, en concreto el récord que alcanzó el precio de la luz el 18 de diciembre de 2013, justo un día antes de que se celebrara la subasta en la que se debía fijar la tarifa que pagarían los pequeños consumidores durante los siguientes tres meses. El precios subió tanto que el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy se vio obligado a suspender la subasta e intervenir el precio-
