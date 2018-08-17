Público
Trump defiende que las empresas sólo publiquen sus cuentas cada  seis meses y no trimestralmente

El presidente de EEUU pide la SEC, el regulador del mercado bursátil, que analice el impacto de permitir a las compañías que presenten sus informes de resultados semestralmente

Un operador en el patio de negociación de la bolsa de Nueva York (NYSE, según sus siglas en inglés). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

El presidente Donald Trump dijo el viernes que ha pedido a la Comisión de Valores de Estados Unidos (SEC, según sus siglas en inglés) que analice el impacto de permitir a las compañías que presenten sus informes de resultados al regulador financiero cada seis meses en lugar de hacerlo de manera trimestral.

"Eso permitiría una mayor flexibilidad y ahorro de dinero", señaló Trump en una publicación en Twitter.

Las compañías que operan en bolsa en Estados Unidos suelen presentar sus informes de resultados cada tres meses, o cuatro veces al año. El potencial cambio las habilitaría para reducir esas presentaciones a dos por año.

Trump dijo que pidió a la SEC que evalúe la modificación después de conversar con varios líderes empresariales. El mandatario indicó que un ejecutivo le sugirió el cambio como una manera de impulsar los negocios, aunque no mencionó el nombre ni la compañía a la que pertenece.

Sede de la Comisión de Valores de EEUU (Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC) en Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

En las últimas semanas, el presidente estadounidense ha recibido a varios líderes de los empresarios durante sus vacaciones en el club de golf privado que posee en Bedminster, Nueva Jersey, entre ellos los jefes de Apple Inc, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Boeing Co, FedEx Corp y Honeywell International Inc.

