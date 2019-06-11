Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Trump lanza ahora críticas contra el euro  mientras renueva sus ataques a la Fed

El presidente norteamericano asegura en su cuenta de Twitter que la moneda europea y otras divisas "se están devaluando frente al dólar, poniendo a Estados Unidos en una gran desventaja".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, atiende a los medios en los jardines de la Casa Blanca, en Washington. EFE/ Shawn Thew

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, atiende a los medios en los jardines de la Casa Blanca, en Washington. EFE/ Shawn Thew

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, acusó el martes a Europa de devaluar la moneda de la zona euro en una serie de tuits, en los que también criticó la política monetaria que lleva a cabo el banco central de su país.

"El euro y otras monedas se están devaluando frente al dólar, poniendo a Estados Unidos en una gran desventaja", escribió Trump en Twitter sin ofrecer evidencias.

El mandatario también cuestionó las tipos de interés de Estados Unidos por ser demasiada altas, en nuevos dardos contra la Reserva Federal.

"¡El camino alcista de los tipos de interés de la Reserva Federal, sumado a ridículo alivio cuantitativo! ¡No tienen idea!", escribió Trump, quien desde hace tiempo ha roto con la tradición impuesta por anteriores presidentes de Estados Unidos de tomar distancia la política monetaria local.

El banco central, cuya independencia es considerada clave para la estabilidad económica, está bajo presión en medio de las guerras comerciales libradas por Trump y otras señales de debilidad económica.

El Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto de la Reserva Federal, encargado de establecer los tipos de interés clave de Estados Unidos, podría decidir reducir las tasas en los próximos meses dada la reciente debilidad laboral y de los datos de inflación.

Trump volvió el martes a opinar sobre el tema.

"Estados Unidos tiene una INFLACIÓN MUY BAJA, ¡algo hermoso!", dijo Trump en Twitter, continuando con los ataques lanzados a la Fed el lunes. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

el redactor recomienda...