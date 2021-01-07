Estás leyendo: Tubos Reunidos pide 115 millones de ayudas públicas por el impacto de la pandemia

Público
Público

Tubos Reunidos pide 115 millones de ayudas públicas por el impacto de la pandemia

La compañía destaca el "alto grado de incertidumbre" para los próximos meses en el sector, donde se han paralizado más del 50% de los proyectos de inversión en los que participaba.

Una de las plantas de Tubos Reunidos Tubos Reunidos.
Una de las plantas de Tubos Reunidos Tubos Reunidos. CEDIDA

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Tubos Reunidos ha formalizado la presentación de una solicitud de apoyo público temporal con cargo al Fondo de Apoyo a la Solvencia de Empresas Estratégicas afectadas por la pandemia por importe de 115 millones de euros.

Dicho importe se desglosa en un préstamo participativo por importe aproximadamente de 100 millones de euros y un préstamo ordinario convertible en participativo en 2021 por importe de 15 millones de euros, según ha informado la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

"Esta solicitud de apoyo público temporal se enmarca dentro de la situación actual del mercado y de actividad de la compañía, causada por el profundo impacto y persistencia de la pandemia causada por el covid-19", ha resaltado la compañía.

A ello se suma, según ha explicado, la perspectiva para los próximos meses, con un "alto grado de incertidumbre" en el sector, donde se han paralizado más del 50% de los proyectos de inversión en los que participaba la compañía, "circunstancias que provocan la necesidad de obtener financiación adicional con el fin de que Tubos Reunidos pueda llevar a cabo las acciones contempladas en el Plan Estratégico 2021-2024".

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público