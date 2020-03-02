Estás leyendo: España recibe menos turistas pero ingresa más dinero

España recibe menos turistas pero ingresa más dinero

4,1 millones de personas visitaron el país en enero, lo que supone un descenso del 1,4%, pero en cambio se gastaron 4.779 millones de euros, un 2,1% más que el mismo mes de 2019.

Turistas en el aeropuerto de Las Palmas
Centenares de turistas en el aeropuerto de Las Palmas. (BORJA SUÁREZ | REUTERS)

madrid

EUROPA PRESS

España recibió 4,1 millones de turistas internacionales en enero, lo que supone un descenso del 1,4% con respecto al mismo mes de 2019, según los datos de la encuesta Frontur publicada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Se trata del mayor retroceso interanual de turistas extranjeros desde mayo del año pasado (-1,6%) y del segundo consecutivo tras el registrado el pasado mes de diciembre (-0,9%), cuando empezó a surgir la alarma por el coronavirus chino.

Los turistas extranjeros que visitaron España en enero gastaron 4.779 millones de euros, cifra un 2,1% superior a la del mismo mes de 2019, según la encuesta de gasto turístico publicada también este lunes por el organismo estadístico.

Cada turista que visitó España en el primer mes de 2020 se gastó una media de 1.155 euros, un 3,6% más que en igual mes del año pasado, y permaneció en el país un promedio de 8 días, ligeramente por debajo del registro de 2019.

Los principales mercados emisores de los turistas llegados a España en enero fueron Reino Unido, Alemania y Francia.

En concreto, Reino Unido, con 718.248 turistas, un 11% menos que en enero de 2019, se mantuvo como principal emisor de visitantes, seguido de Alemania, con 493.711 turistas (-4,6%) y Francia, con 480.364 turistas, un 7,7% más.

Canarias fue la principal comunidad de destino en enero, con 1,1 millones de turistas, un 5% menos que en el primer mes de 2019. Por detrás se situaron Cataluña, con 869.168 visitantes, un 4,5% menos, y Madrid, con 611.422 turistas y un aumento interanual del 4,6%.

