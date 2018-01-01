España recibió la cifra récord de 82,8 millones de turistas extranjeros en 2018, lo que supone un 1,1 % más que en 2017 y el sexto año consecutivo de máximos históricos, según los datos difundidos este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
En 2018, los principales países de residencia de los turistas que visitaron España fueron el Reino Unido, Alemania y Francia, según los datos, que revelan caídas en las llegadas de los turistas británicos y alemanes, de un 1,6 % y un 4,1 %, respectivamente, frente a la subida de los franceses del 0,7 %.
Catalunya fue la principal comunidad autónoma de destino principal en 2018, con el 23,1 % del total de los turistas, seguida de Islas Baleares (con el 16,7 %) y Canarias (con el 16,6 %), según la Estadística de Movimientos Turísticos en Fronteras (Frontur).
A Catalunya llegaron más de 19,1 millones de turistas, el mismo número que en el año pasado, mientras que la cifra de turistas que visitaron las Islas Baleares aumentó un 0,5 % y en Canarias se redujo un 3,3 %.
Sólo en diciembre, 4,4 millones de viajeros extranjeros visitaron España, un 9,7 % más que en el mismo mes de 2017.
También en el último mes del año el Reino Unido fue el principal país de residencia, con 861.693 turistas, lo que representa el 19,7 % del total y un aumento del 6,1 % con respecto a diciembre del año pasado.
Francia y Alemania fueron los siguientes países: el primero aportó 556.702 turistas (un 0,8 % más en tasa anual) y el segundo, 533.454 (un 10,8 % más).
Canarias fue el primer destino principal de los turistas en diciembre, con el 28,8 % del total, seguido de Cataluña (22,4 %) y Andalucía (12,7 %).
A Canarias llegaron cerca de 1,3 millones de turistas, el mismo número que en diciembre del año pasado, mientras que en Cataluña aumentaron un 18,8 % y en Andalucía, un 8,5 %.
