España recibió la visita de 10,1 millones de turistas internacionales en agosto, una disminución del 0,5% respecto al mismo mes del año pasado, según los datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) publicados este martes.
El sector registraría así su segundo mes consecutivo a la baja, tras el descenso del 1,3% de julio.
Sin embargo, hasta agosto España registró la llegada de 58,2 millones de turistas internacionales, lo que supone un incremento de un 1,5% en comparación con los primeros ocho meses de 2018.
El turismo es, junto con el sector automovilístico, uno de los pilares de la economía española al aportar cerca del 12 por ciento del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB). En 2018, la cifra de visitantes encadenó su sexto año consecutivo de llegadas récord, con un total de 82,8 millones de visitantes.
Reino Unido sigue siendo principal país que visita España representando el 21,5% en agosto pese a un descenso del 3,1% respecto al mismo mes del 2018.
Francia y Alemania son los siguientes países con más visitas a España, a pesar de que ambos han registrado un descenso del 4,6% y del 10,7% respectivamente en la tasa anual.
La comunidad autónoma como destino preferido para los turistas extranjeros hasta agosto ha sido Catalunya, con un aumento del 0,7% respecto al mismo periodo del 2018, seguida de Illes Balears y Canarias.
