Turismo Los españoles viajaron un 5,4% menos en el tercer trimestre, tras la quiebra de Thomas Cook

Los residentes en España realizaron 61,1 millones de viajes en el tercer trimestre del año, lo que supone un descenso del 5,4% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018, pero gastaron un 1,9% más en sus viajes.

Un Airbus A320 del turoperador británico Thomas Cook en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Stuttgart, Alemania. EFE/EPA/Rronald Wittek

Los residentes en España realizaron 61,1 millones de viajes en el tercer trimestre del año, lo que supone un descenso del 5,4% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018, tras la quiebra del toureperador británico Thomas Cook, que provocó una crisis en el sector turístico.

Sin embargo, los residentes gastaron un 1,9% más en sus viajes, hasta 19.297 millones de euros, según los datos de la Encuesta de Turismo de Residentes, elaborada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), publicados este viernes.

Del total de viajes realizados, el 88,1% (53,8 millones de viajes) tuvieron como destino principal España, con un descenso del 6,4% respecto al tercer trimestre de 2018, mientras que 7,2 millones de viajes se realizaron al extranjero, un 3,2% más. En los viajes con destino nacional, los españoles gastaron un 2,1% más, mientras que en los realizados al extranjero gastaron un 1,4% más.

En los nueve primeros meses del año, los viajes realizados por los españoles disminuyeron un 1,7%, con una bajada del 2,6% de los viajes con destino interno y un incremento del 7% en el caso de los destinos extranjeros. El gasto total en el periodo enero-septiembre subió un 2,7%.

