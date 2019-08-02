La UE elige a la economista búlgara Kristalina Georgieva como candidata para dirigir el FMI

La búlgara Kristalina Georgieva, actual directora ejecutiva del Banco Mundial, ha sido la candidata que más apoyos ha recibido para ser la aspirante europea a la dirección del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), aunque no los suficientes para obtener el respaldo de los 28.
La candidata búlgara, que ha quedado como finalista junto al expresidente del Eurogrupo, el holandés Jeroen Dijsselbloem, obtuvo el respaldo del 56% de los países, pero estos representan menos del 65% de la población, tal y como exigía el criterio de mayoría cualificada.
Sin embargo, para algunos de los Estados ese criterio solo debe aplicarse en caso de cortas diferencias entre los dos aspirantes y no cuando hay más de diez puntos entre ellos.
Mientras los ministros de Economía de los 28 mantienen una conferencia telefónica para dirimir esas cuestiones, el candidato holandés, expresidente del Eurogrupo y exministro de Economía de su país, reconocía en Twitter su derrota y felicitaba a la candidata búlgara. "Felicito a Kristalina Georgieva por el resultado de las votaciones europeas. Le deseo el máximo éxito", escribió el holandés.
También el todavía presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, se unió a través de la red social a la felicitación: "Usted tiene todas las cualidades requeridas para hacer una contribución efectiva en su misión al frente del FMI".
La división fue patente en el seno de la Unión Europea y eso pese a que entre ayer y hoy lograron reducir la lista de candidatos a dos, tras las retiradas sucesivas del actual presidente del Eurogrupo, el portugués Mário Centeno; de la ministra en funciones de Economía de España, Nadia Calviño, y, finalmente, del gobernador del banco central finlandés, Olli Rehn.
En caso de ser finalmente elegida Georgieva, su acceso a la dirección del FMI precisaría un cambio en el reglamento del organismo, ya que supera los 65 años de edad máxima, pero fuentes francesas indicaron que hay consenso entre los socios del mismo para eliminar esa cortapisa.
