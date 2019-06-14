Ultimátum a Italia: Bruselas controlará sus cuentas si no toma medidas

Italia tendrá que implementar “correcciones sustanciales” si quiere que evitar entrar en el control presupuestario de Bruselas. Esa ha sido la advertencia de los ministros de Economía de la UE, que se han reunido esta mañana en el Ecofin. Los Veintiocho han confirmado esta mañana la recomendación de la Comisión Europea para abrir un proceso de déficit excesivo contra Italia si el país no toma medidas para sanear sus cuentas. El proceso podría confirmarse en el próximo Ecofin del 9 de julio.

Los italianos no parecen estar por la labor de acordar nuevas medidas, aunque se han mostrado confiados en poder evitar el proceso sancionador. “Tenemos que llegar al objetivo del déificit, pero cómo lleguemos no es un problema de nuevas medidas o no. Esperamos alcanzarlo sin cambios legislativos”, declaraba el ministro de Economía transalpino, Giovanni Tria, a la salida del Ecofin.

El comisario de Asuntos Económicos, Pierre Moscovici, aclaraba esta mañana que se tendrán en cuenta los argumentos que Italia pueda tener antes de lanzar el proceso sancionador y que están “buscando manera de evitarlo juntos”. Pero se reafirmó en la necesidad de seguir las reglas: “Las reglas están para cumplirlas. Tienen que ser creíbles y queremos que lo sean”, afirmó antes de la reunión del Ecofin.

La ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño (c), conversa con el vicepresidente del BCE, Luis de Guindos (i), y el director gerente del Mecanismo Europeo de Estabilidad, Klaus Regling (d), antes del comienzo del Ecofin en Luxemburgo. EFE/ Julien Warnand

Como ha reconocido la ministra española de Economía, Nadia Calviño, los líderes quieren “evitar un conflicto” y cualquier atisbo de inestabilidad de los mercados en la zona euro. Italia se arriesga a una sanción de alrededor de 3.500 millones de euros, equivalente al 0,2 % del PIB italiano.



