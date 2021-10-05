Estás leyendo: Unicaja Banco plantea la salida de 1.513 empleados, el 15% de la plantilla

Unicaja Banco plantea la salida de 1.513 empleados, el 15% de la plantilla

La negociación se lleva a cabo tras la fusión de Unicaja Banco y Liberbank, que supuso la creación del quinto banco del país, con un volumen de activos cercanos a los 113.000 millones y presencia en el 80% del país.

Edificio de la sede de Unicaja Banco en Málaga, Andalucía.
Edificio de la sede de Unicaja Banco en Málaga, Andalucía. Álex Zea / EP

Unicaja Banco ha planteado este martes a los sindicatos el despido de 1.513 empleados del grupo, lo que supone aproximadamente el 15% de la plantilla tras su fusión con Liberbank, con el fin de reducir costes y mejorar su eficiencia, según fuentes cercanas a la negociación.

La cifra se ha dado a conocer durante la reunión de este martes, que se celebra tras la constitución de la mesa negociadora por parte de la Representación Legal de los Trabajadores (RLT) del pasado 28 de septiembre.

Este nuevo ERE se suma al de CaixaBank, Banco Santander, BBVA y Sabadell

Unicaja Banco, que sigue teniendo su sede social en Málaga, suma más de 4,5 millones de clientes y unas 1.400 oficinas. Este nuevo ERE se suma al de CaixaBank, que quiere dar salida a algo más de 6.400 empleados, una vez incorporada Bankia, y al de otros bancos que han apostado por reducir sus plantillas aun sin haber protagonizado ninguna fusión tras la pandemia.

Ese era el caso del Banco Santander, que ha dado salida este año a 3.600 empleados; el de BBVA, que afectará a cerca de 3.000 trabajadores o el de Sabadell, que después de reducir su plantilla en unos 1.800 efectivos, negocia en estos momentos con los sindicatos un nuevo ajuste laboral.

