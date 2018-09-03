Público
La venta de coches se dispara un 48,7% por la nueva normativa europea de emisiones

Las matriculaciones de turismos y totodoterrenos en el mercado español se situaron en 107.692 unidades en agosto

Automóviles Volkswagen en un cementerio de coches cerca de Victorville, California. / Reuters

Las matriculaciones de turismos y totodoterrenos en el mercado español se situaron en 107.692 unidades durante el pasado mes de agosto, un 48,7% más si se compara con el mismo mes del año pasado, según datos de las asociaciones de fabricantes (Anfac), concesionarios (Faconauto) y vendedores (Ganvam).

Este incremento mensual se explica por la entrada en vigor, desde el 1 de septiembre, del nuevo ciclo de homologación de consumo y emisiones WLTP, que ha motivado políticas comerciales beneficiosas para los consumidores por parte de las marcas y los concesionarios con el objetivo de acabar con sus stocks.

En los ocho primeros meses del año, las entregas de automóviles en el mercado nacional alcanzaron un volumen de 973.542 unidades, lo que representa un incremento del 14,6% en comparación con el mismo período de 2017.

