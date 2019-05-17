Villar Mir la sede de su empresa metálica de Londres a Madrid por el brexit

Ferroglobe, productor de silicio metal y ferroaleaciones participado al 55% por el Grupo Villar Mir, ha acordado trasladar a Madrid la sede social de la compañía, hasta ahora situada en Londres, según confirmaron fuentes de la firma.
De esta forma, la compañía que preside Javier López Madrid pretende sortear el eventual efecto de las incertidumbres que genere el proceso de Brexit en que está inmerso Reino Unido, tal como adelanta el diario digital El Confidencial.
En el informe anual correspondiente al pasado año, dentro del capítulo de riesgos, Ferrogloble apunta al eventual riesgo "asociado a la actual incertidumbre sobre los términos en los que Reino Unido dejará la UE y las consecuencias que pueden derivar de esta salida, fundamentalmente en cuestión de impuestos, leyes y regulación, volatilidad y tipos de cambio".
Asimismo, entre dichas consecuencias el fabricante apunta "a la facilidad para vender y transportar los productos que fabrican desde el continente hasta sus clientes en Gran Bretaña".
El diario digital apunta también que la mudanza de Ferroglobe supondrá algunos cambios en el equipo directivo de la compañía. El director financiero y número tres de la empresa, Philip Murname, ha rechazado desplazarse hasta la capital de España, por lo que dejará su puesto y será ocupará de forma transitoria por José María Calvo-Sotelo, adjunto a la dirección financiera y vicepresidente del área de Desarrollo Corporativo.
También habrá cambios en su consejo de administración. Javier Monzón, presidente no ejecutivo de Prisa y de Openbank, saldrá del órgano de gobierno del productor de silicio metal y ferroaleaciones por sus responsabilidades en el grupo de comunicación y en el banco online del Santander.
Ferroglobe, que nació de la fusión en 2015 de Ferroatlántica con la estadounidense Globe, cotiza en el mercado nortamericano Nasdaq.
Ferroglobe cerró el ejercicio 2018 con un beneficio neto de 83,5 millones de dólares (unos 73,5 millones de euros), frente a las pérdidas de 5,8 millones de dólares (5,1 millones de euros) de un año antes. Los ingresos crecieron un 30,4%, hasta los 1.740 millones de dólares (1.532 millones de euros), mientras que el beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) se situó en 253 millones de dólares (223 millones de euros).
