Vivienda El Banco de España, contrario a limitar el precio de alquiler de la vivienda

En su Informe Anual de 2018, la entidad argumenta que esa medida conduciría a una reducción de la oferta y podría favorecer un deterioro importante de los inmuebles.

Viviendas en venta y en alquiler en Madrid. E.P.

El Banco de España no ve adecuado limitar el precio de alquiler de las viviendas porque la evidencia internacional muestra que esta medida conduce a una reducción de la oferta y puede favorecer un deterioro importante de los inmuebles.

En su Informe Anual de 2018, la entidad constata que desde 2014 el aumento de los alquileres ha sido elevado, aunque ha crecido de forma heterogénea y especialmente en ciudades como Madrid y Barcelona, un fenómeno que influye en el retraso en la edad de emancipación de los más jóvenes.

Ante este realidad, el Banco de España aboga por dar prioridad a las políticas públicas que favorezcan una oferta estable de inmuebles en alquiler y por mejorar la seguridad jurídica para que los propietarios encuentren los incentivos adecuados para poner en el mercado sus inmuebles.

Fuentes de la Dirección General de Economía y Estadística han explicado que el problema de fondo está en que la oferta de alquiler es todavía escasa, por lo que hay que mejorar las condiciones para que crezca.

"La demanda ha crecido más que la oferta, esto es todo", han explicado las mismas fuentes, que también apuntan a que probablemente existía una demanda embalsada durante muchos años.

Asimismo, han señalado que el aumento de la demanda se ha visto favorecido por la supresión de sesgos impositivos (beneficios fiscales) en favor de la propiedad.

