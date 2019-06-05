El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas habituales se situó en 1.490 en el primer trimestre, cifra un 3,9% inferior a la del trimestre anterior y un 27,4% por debajo de la del mismo periodo de 2018, según la estadística de ejecuciones hipotecarias publicada este miércoles por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El objetivo principal de esta estadística es ofrecer trimestralmente el número de certificaciones de ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas e inscritas en los Registros de la Propiedad durante el trimestre de referencia. Estadística recuerda que no todas las ejecuciones de hipoteca terminan con el lanzamiento (desahucio) de sus propietarios.
En el primer trimestre se iniciaron 14.669 ejecuciones hipotecarias, un 6,4% menos que en el trimestre anterior y un 2,1% más en tasa interanual. De ellas, 13.951 afectaron a fincas urbanas (donde se incluyen las viviendas) y 718 a fincas rústicas.
Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre fincas urbanas bajaron un 6,8% en relación al trimestre anterior, pero subieron un 2,1% respecto al primer trimestre de 2018.
Dentro de las fincas urbanas, 7.340 ejecuciones correspondieron a viviendas, un 2,2% más en tasa intertrimestral y un 8,3% más en términos interanuales, y de ellas 2.018 eran ejecuciones sobre viviendas de personas físicas, un 5,6% menos que en el trimestre anterior y cifra un 24,4% inferior a la del primer trimestre de 2018.
Y dentro de las viviendas de personas físicas, 1.490 son viviendas habituales de personas físicas y 528 no son residencia habitual de los propietarios.
Por su parte, las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas de personas jurídicas totalizaron 5.322 entre enero y marzo, un 5,5% más que en el trimestre anterior y un 29,6% más que en el mismo periodo de 2018.
Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas concentraron el 50,1% del total de ejecuciones hipotecarias en el primer trimestre de este año.
El 10,2% del total de ejecuciones hipotecarias fueron viviendas habituales de personas físicas, el 36,3% correspondió a viviendas de personas jurídicas y el 3,6% a otras viviendas de personas físicas.
Por su parte, las ejecuciones hipotecarias de otras fincas urbanas (locales, garajes, oficinas, trasteros, naves, edificios destinados a viviendas, otros edificios y aprovechamientos urbanísticos) representaron el 37,5% del total.
El 22,9% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias en el primer trimestre fueron sobre viviendas nuevas y el 77,1% sobre usadas. El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas nuevas aumentó un 49,2% en tasa anual (+18,78 en tasa intertrimestral) y el de usadas subió un 0,1% en relación al mismo trimestre de 2018, pero bajó un 1,9% respecto al trimestre anterior.
Por comunidades autónomas, Catalunya lideró las ejecuciones sobre viviendas en el primer trimestre, con un total de 1.633, seguida de Comunidad Valenciana (1.524) y Andalucía (1.182). En el lado opuesto se situaron La Rioja (11), Navarra (21) y País Vasco (34).
Sobre el total de fincas, Catalunya también encabezó el número de ejecuciones hipotecarias, con 3.169, seguida de Comunidad Valenciana (2.914) y Andalucía (2.172). Por su parte, Navarra (44), País Vasco (55) y La Rioja (62) registraron el menor número.
