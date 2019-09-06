El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias –el procedimiento para desahuciar– sobre viviendas habituales se situó en 1.359 en el segundo trimestre de 2019, cifra un 8,9% inferior a la del trimestre anterior y un 24% por debajo de la del mismo periodo de 2018, según la estadística de ejecuciones hipotecarias publicada este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Estadística recuerda que no todas las ejecuciones de hipoteca terminan con el lanzamiento (desahucio) de sus propietarios.
En total, y teniendo en cuenta todas las categorías, en el segundo trimestre se iniciaron 16.429 ejecuciones hipotecarias, un 12% más que en el trimestre anterior y un 10,9% por encima que un año antes. De ellas, 15.566 afectaron a fincas urbanas (donde se incluyen las viviendas) y 863 a fincas rústicas.
Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre fincas urbanas subieron un 11,6% en relación al trimestre anterior y un 10,4% respecto al segundo trimestre de 2018.
Dentro de las fincas urbanas, 7.924 ejecuciones correspondieron a viviendas, un 8% más en tasa intertrimestral y un 9,4% más en términos interanuales, y de ellas 1.986 eran ejecuciones sobre viviendas de personas físicas, un 1,6% menos que en el trimestre anterior y cifra un 21,3% inferior a la del segundo trimestre de 2018.
Y dentro de las viviendas de personas físicas, 1.359 son viviendas habituales de personas físicas y 627 no son residencia habitual de los propietarios.
Por su parte, las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas de personas jurídicas totalizaron 5.938 entre abril y junio, un 11,6% más que en el trimestre anterior y un 25,8% más que en el mismo periodo de 2018.
Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas concentraron el 48,2% del total de ejecuciones hipotecarias en el segundo trimestre de este año.
El 8,3% del total de ejecuciones hipotecarias fueron viviendas habituales de personas físicas, el 36,1% correspondió a viviendas de personas jurídicas y el 3,8% a otras viviendas de personas físicas.
Por su parte, las ejecuciones hipotecarias de otras fincas urbanas (locales, garajes, oficinas, trasteros, naves, edificios destinados a viviendas, otros edificios y aprovechamientos urbanísticos) representaron el 41,5% del total.
El 27,6% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias en el segundo trimestre fueron sobre viviendas nuevas y el 72,4% sobre usadas. El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas nuevas aumentó un 35,7% en tasa anual y el de usadas un 1,9%.
Asimismo, el 24,9% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas sobre viviendas en el segundo trimestre corresponde a hipotecas constituidas en 2007, el 16,5% a constituidas en 2008 y el 11,4% de 2006.
El periodo 2005-2008 concentra el 59,2% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas este trimestre.
Por comunidades autónomas, Andalucía lideró las ejecuciones sobre viviendas en el segundo trimestre, con un total de 1.971, seguida de Catalunya (1.562) y Comunidad Valenciana (1.156), mientras que en el lado contrario se sitúan Navarra (6), Euskadi (18) y La Rioja (24).
Sobre el total de fincas, Catalunya encabezó el número de ejecuciones hipotecarias, con 3.330, seguida de Andalucía (3.152) y Comunidad Valenciana (2.786). Por su parte, País Vasco (46), La Rioja (55) y Navarra (85) registraron el menor número.
