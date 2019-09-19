La compañía de alquiler turístico Airbnb saldrá a Bolsa durante 2020, según ha especificado en un breve comunicado en el que no ha ofrecido más detalles de la operación.
La firma no ha especificado si realizará una Oferta Pública de Venta (OPV), como suelen hacer gran parte de las empresas estadounidenses, o si, por el contrario, optará por cotizar directamente en alguna de las Bolsas del país norteamericano.
La decisión de Airbnb se produce justo cuando The We Company, matriz de la compañía de alquiler de oficinas y espacios de coworking WeWork, ha decidido retrasar su propia salida a Bolsa. En las últimas semanas, varios medios estadounidenses aseguraban que WeWork estaba considerando buscar una valoración de cerca de 20.000 millones de dólares (18.093,1 millones de euros) en su debut en Bolsa, pese a que en la última ronda de financiación entre inversores privados había alcanzado una valoración de 47.000 millones de dólares (42.518,7 millones de euros).
De esta forma, Airbnb opta por debutar en los mercados tras un año en el que se han sucedido varias OPV de plataformas tecnológicas, como Uber, Lyft, Pinterest o Slack.
Esta misma semana, la empresa de alquiler turístico informaba de que durante el segundo trimestre había contabilizado una facturación de 1.000 millones de dólares (904,7 millones de euros), aunque no dio detalles del resultado neto. Como parte del proceso de salida a Bolsa, la empresa tendrá que remitir a la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores de Estados Unidos (SEC, por sus siglas en inglés) sus cuentas detalladas de los últimos ejercicios.
