vtc Barcelona quiere exigir a Uber y Cabify que sus servicios sean contratados con varias horas de antelación

Competencia impugnará la medida. Así lo indicó el presidente del regulador catalán, Marc Realp, quien aseguró que la iniciativa es "altamente discriminatoria" y, por tanto, "perjudica a la competencia y, en consecuencia, al consumidor".

Las VTC rechazan de plano la medida del Gobierno al considerar que conllevará restricciones a su actividad. / EFE - TAMARA ROZAS

El sector de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) considera que la precontratación de sus servicios con determinados plazos de antelación, un sistema que sopesa fijar el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, "significaría la desaparición" de ese negocio.

Así lo ha indicado Josep María Goñi, el presidente de Unauto en esta Comunidad, respecto a la medida, que actualmente valora la Conselleria de Territorio y Sostenibilidad de la Generalitat para determinar su viabilidad jurídica.

Según Goñi, en el caso de que esta iniciativa se implante, los VTC "dejarían de ser competitivos y rentables", con lo que, según alertó, en la práctica conllevaría la eliminación de decenas de empresas y el despido de sus trabajadores, unos 3.000 en Catalunya.

Por ello, la patronal del sector que presta servicio a plataformas como Uber y Cabify ha pedido a la Consellería que dirige Damià Calvet que reconsidere esta propuesta. Ha advertido además que si finalmente el cambio de normativa cambia, se tendrán que asumir las indemnizaciones que estos profesionales pedirán y que ascienden a 1.100 millones de euros.

Por su parte, la Autoridad Catalana de Competencia impugnará la medida. Así lo indicó el presidente del regulador catalán, Marc Realp, quien aseguró que la iniciativa es "altamente discriminatoria" y, por tanto, "perjudica a la competencia y, en consecuencia, al consumidor".

