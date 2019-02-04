La empresa Moove Cars, que presta servicios de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), ha presentado ante el departamento de Trabajo de la Generalitat un ERE de suspensión de contratos para 730 trabajadores en Catalunya, según han indicado a Efe fuentes conocedoras del expediente.
Moove Cars, que emplea a más de 2.000 trabajadores en toda España, ya anunció hace unos días que la aprobación del decreto de la Generalitat que limita la actividad de los VTC abocaría a la compañía a cesar su actividad en Barcelona, tal y como ya han hecho Uber y Cabify.
