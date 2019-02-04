Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

VTC La empresa de VTC Moove Cars presenta un ERE para 730 trabajadores

Ya anunció hace unos días que la aprobación del decreto de la Generalitat que limita la actividad de los VTC abocaría a la compañía a cesar su actividad en Barcelona.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Varios centenares de conductores de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) se han manifestado a pie este lunes en Barcelona, desde la Avenida Diagonal hasta la sede de la Conselleria de Territorio y Sostenibilidad, donde esperan ser recibidos por el co

Centenares de conductores de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) durante una manifestación en Barcelona. EFE/Andreu Dalmau.

La empresa Moove Cars, que presta servicios de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), ha presentado ante el departamento de Trabajo de la Generalitat un ERE de suspensión de contratos para 730 trabajadores en Catalunya, según han indicado a Efe fuentes conocedoras del expediente.

Moove Cars, que emplea a más de 2.000 trabajadores en toda España, ya anunció hace unos días que la aprobación del decreto de la Generalitat que limita la actividad de los VTC abocaría a la compañía a cesar su actividad en Barcelona, tal y como ya han hecho Uber y Cabify.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas