Zegona retira la opa parcial sobre Euskaltel tras fracasar su ampliación de capital

El grupo británico Zegona anunció el viernes que ha retirado su opa parcial sobre Euskaltel tras fracasar la ampliación de capital con la que quería financiar la oferta, aunque mantiene su intención de incrementar su participación en la operadora de telecomunicaciones con compras de acciones en el mercado.
En una nota al regulador, Zegona dice no ha logrado la necesaria aprobación del 75% de sus accionistas para su opa, que ofrecía 7,75 euros por cada acción de la operadora vasca. Los títulos de Euskaltel respondían con descensos del 5% a la información hasta 6,995 euros.
Zegona buscará ahora otra ampliación de capital excluyendo el derecho de suscripción preferente por un importe que no detalló, aunque dijo que cuenta con "manifestaciones de interés tanto de accionistas como de nuevos inversores".
Además, prevé suscribir financiación privada por hasta 30 millones de libras para comprar acciones en Euskaltel, aunque descarta superar el límite que obliga a una opa.
Diez millones de libras provendrán de Virgin Group, la marca con la que Zegona había propuesto a Euskatel usar en un giro estratégico para que el grupo español operara en las regiones de España donde no lo hace.
Como parte de su estrategia para incrementar su influencia en Euskaltel, el grupo británico ha llegado a acuerdos de accionistas como Talomon Capital para sindicar hasta un 2,4% con el 15% que ya posee Zegona.
Talomon es también accionista del grupo de inversión británico.
