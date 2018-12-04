Público
15-M El 15-M tendrá desde este martes su placa en Sol con el lema 'Dormíamos, despertamos'

La insignia se instalará en la fachada del número 10 para reconocer "el trabajo e inteligencia colectiva en favor de la transformación de esta sociedad".

En mayo de este año se han cumplido siete años del movimiento 15M - Europa Press

El 15-M tendrá su placa conmemorativa en la Puerta del Sol desde este martes con el lema Dormíamos, despertamos.

Será a las 19 horas y servirá, como explica la Junta Municipal de Centro, con Jorge García Castaño al frente, para "reconocer al movimiento 15-M y a todas las personas participantes en el mismo", que aportaron "su trabajo e inteligencia colectiva en favor de la transformación de esta sociedad y de esta ciudad".

La placa, con el escudo del Ayuntamiento, se instalará en la fachada del número 10 de la Puerta del Sol. Llevará el texto: "El pueblo de Madrid, en reconocimiento al movimiento 15-M que tuvo su origen en esta Puerta del Sol. Dormíamos, despertamos".

