Un total de 166.340 personas han participado en el proceso selectivo que está desarrollando Correos para cubrir 4.005 puestos de personal laboral fijo en España, ha comunicado la empresa estatal.
La oferta de empleo está destinada a desempeñar funciones de reparto de envíos, tareas logísticas y atención al cliente en oficinas en todas las provincias españolas. Madrid, con 831 puestos, es la comunidad autónoma con mayor número de plazas, seguida por Catalunya (826), Andalucía (654) y Comunitat Valenciana (419).
La oferta de los puestos corresponde a las tasas de reposición aprobadas para el año 2017 y 2018, así como 574 de los contemplados en el Acuerdo Plurianual 2018-2020. En concreto, 2.618 para tareas de reparto, 725 para agente de clasificación y 662 para atención al cliente en oficinas.
Los nuevos trabajadores se incorporarán a la empresa en el primer cuatrimestre de 2020
Este acuerdo, firmado con los sindicatos CCOO, UGT, CSIF y Sindicato Libre en diciembre de 2018, contempla la reposición de 11.200 puestos de trabajo que se ha completado en un 80 % en un periodo de nueve meses.
El sindicato CCOO precisó que los nuevos trabajadores seleccionados se incorporarán a la empresa en el primer cuatrimestre de 2020 y que esta oferta se trata de la mayor en Correos desde 2004.
