ABAU 2019 Un error obliga a aplazar hasta esta tarde el examen de Filosofía de la selectividad en Galicia

El contenido del examen no se ajusta a la normativa, por lo que la prueba se realizará a las 16:00 horas.

Aula de selectividad, en una imagen de archivo /EUROPA PRESS

Un error en el examen ha obligado a aplazar hasta las 16,00 horas de este viernes el examen en Galicia de Historia da Filosofía de la Avaliación de Bacharelato para o Acceso á Universidade (ABAU), la tradicional selectividad.

Fuentes de la Comisión Interuniversitaria de Galicia (CiUG) consultadas por Europa Press han explicado que el fallo ha sido que "el contenido no se ajusta a la normativa", de modo que la prueba de esta asignatura optativa se hará finalmente a las 16,00 horas.

