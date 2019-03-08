El juez ha dictado prisión provisional para el líder de Vox en Lleida José Antonio Ortiz Cambray, detenido el martes día 5 por presuntos abusos sexuales a personas con discapacidad.
Según ha informado este viernes el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), el juzgado de instrucción 3 de Lleida, en funciones de guardia, ha recibido el caso y, tras la declaración, la magistrada ha acordado prisión provisional sin fianza y prohibición de comunicación.
La causa, según estas fuentes, está abierta por los delitos de abuso sexual y pornografía sobre dos personas con incapacidad.
La fundación que tiene la tutela de las dos víctimas interpuso la denuncia contra Ortiz, que implicó que los Mossos d'Esquadra le arrestaran el martes.
