Clausurado un 'after' en Madrid con cinco detenidos y 95 personas en su interior bailando sin mascarillas

En el local había "gran cantidad de droga tirada por el suelo" y se ha intervenido cocaína, éxtasis, cocaína rosa, hachís y marihuana. El establecimiento ha quedado precintado a disposición de lo que determine la autoridad judicial.

Imagen de archivo de un agente y un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE
La Policía Municipal de Madrid y Policía Nacional han clausurado un local que ejercía como 'after' en el barrio de Bellas Vistas, en el distrito de Tetuán, y han desalojado de su interior a 95 personas que estaban bailando en su interior sin mascarillas.

En el operativo, que ha tenido lugar este lunes a primera hora, se ha detenido a cinco personas y cuatro han quedado en situación de investigadas (una por falsedad documental y otras tres por presunto delito contra la propiedad intelectual), aparte de diversas drogas en el interior en una cantidad aún por determinar.

Fuentes del Cuerpo municipal han explicado que el establecimiento acumulaba varias inspecciones y denuncias en los últimos dos años pero ha seguido abierto al cambiar en diversas ocasiones el titular de la actividad.

No obstante, el Juzgado de Instrucción número 39 de Madrid ha decretado en resolución judicial el cierre del establecimiento y los agentes de Policía Municipal de Madrid han procedido a su clausura.

Fuentes policiales han señalado que había "gran cantidad de droga tirada por el suelo" y se han intervenido cocaína, éxtasis, cocaína rosa, hachís y marihuana. El establecimiento ha quedado precintado a disposición de lo que determine la autoridad judicial.

