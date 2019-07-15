Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Alberto Garzón Condenan a un capitán auditor de la Guardia Civil por amenazar a Alberto Garzón con un golpe de Estado

El acusado, haciéndose pasar por un militar que participó en el 23-F, envió cuatro cartas amenazadoras a diversos políticos donde mostraba su preocupación por el auge de Podemos. "No dudaré en echar mano de todos los medios incluyendo las armas" amenazó en una de ellas.

Publicidad
Media: 4.33
Votos: 3
Alberto Garzón, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE

Alberto Garzón, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE

La Justicia ha condenado a un año y siete meses al capitán auditor de la Guardia Civil, acusado de amenazar a Alberto Garzón y Cayo Lara por carta haciéndose pasar por uno de los militares condenados que realizaron el golpe de estado del 23-F, según ha desvelado hoy Cadena Ser. 

Además de las amenzas, el Guardia Civil está acusado de falsificación de documentos privados, al copiar la firma del coronel Vicente Javier Carricondo. Por ello, deberá indemnizarle con  mil euros.

No obstante, el capitán auditor de la Guardia Civil ha sido absuelto de revelación de secretos y usurpación del estado civil, delitos que también se le atribuían.

Envió cartas a Jorge Fernández Díaz, Cayo Lara y Garzón

La Justicia atribuye cuatro cartas al acusado. Este envió todas fechadas con el 23 de febrero, pero a diferentes personas. En primer lugar, Jorge Fernández Díaz, el entonces Ministro del Interior recibió dos amenazadas, Alberto Garzón otra y Cayo Lara, el coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida entonces, otra. 

Las cartas, en concreto la dirigida a Alberto Garzón, reflejaba la preocupación por el auge de la formación morada y amenazaba al diputado por la posible coalición con Podemos. "Si llega al poder la coalición PODEMOS-IU se desatará la noche más negra sobre la España que queremos y tanto hemos defendido(...) no dudaré en echar mano de todos los medios incluyendo las armas para impedir que los que como vd. quieran alzarse con la victoria en mi país." 

Además, el acusado defendía "llevar a efecto" su "primer deber como soldado tal cual es reconducir "manu militari" la dirección del actual gobierno de España que se ha revelado desde todo punto de visa inepto e incapaz de hacer frente al momento histórico por el que pasa la Patria", le dijo por ejemplo al ministro, según Cadena Ser. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad