La Justicia ha condenado a un año y siete meses al capitán auditor de la Guardia Civil, acusado de amenazar a Alberto Garzón y Cayo Lara por carta haciéndose pasar por uno de los militares condenados que realizaron el golpe de estado del 23-F, según ha desvelado hoy Cadena Ser.
Además de las amenzas, el Guardia Civil está acusado de falsificación de documentos privados, al copiar la firma del coronel Vicente Javier Carricondo. Por ello, deberá indemnizarle con mil euros.
No obstante, el capitán auditor de la Guardia Civil ha sido absuelto de revelación de secretos y usurpación del estado civil, delitos que también se le atribuían.
Envió cartas a Jorge Fernández Díaz, Cayo Lara y Garzón
La Justicia atribuye cuatro cartas al acusado. Este envió todas fechadas con el 23 de febrero, pero a diferentes personas. En primer lugar, Jorge Fernández Díaz, el entonces Ministro del Interior recibió dos amenazadas, Alberto Garzón otra y Cayo Lara, el coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida entonces, otra.
Las cartas, en concreto la dirigida a Alberto Garzón, reflejaba la preocupación por el auge de la formación morada y amenazaba al diputado por la posible coalición con Podemos. "Si llega al poder la coalición PODEMOS-IU se desatará la noche más negra sobre la España que queremos y tanto hemos defendido(...) no dudaré en echar mano de todos los medios incluyendo las armas para impedir que los que como vd. quieran alzarse con la victoria en mi país."
Se me había pasado esta carta-amenaza que me ha enviado presuntamente un golpista del 23F. No tiene desperdicio. pic.twitter.com/Jh0UMNOgWk— Alberto Garzón🔻 (@agarzon) 26 de marzo de 2015
Además, el acusado defendía "llevar a efecto" su "primer deber como soldado tal cual es reconducir "manu militari" la dirección del actual gobierno de España que se ha revelado desde todo punto de visa inepto e incapaz de hacer frente al momento histórico por el que pasa la Patria", le dijo por ejemplo al ministro, según Cadena Ser.
