Andalucía Detenido un menor de 16 años como presunto autor de la muerte de su madre por arma blanca en Córdoba

Agentes del Grupo de Menores y de la Policía Científica de la Policía Nacional llevan la investigación del presunto homicidio, a partir de que recibiese el aviso del Centro Coordinador de Emergencias 112, en torno a las 20,00 horas de este domingo.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional./ EFE
La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un menor de edad, de 16 años, como presunto autor la muerte de su madre, de 48 años, empleando para ello un arma blanca, tras una discusión ocurrida en la tarde este domingo en el domicilio que ambos compartían, en la calle Conquistador Benito de Baños, en la capital cordobesa.

Según fuentes cercanas a la investigación, el menor, tras ser sometido al preceptivo reconocimiento médico, pasará a disposición judicial a lo largo de este lunes, en el marco del procedimiento en el que, desde el primer momento, ha intervenido la Fiscalia de Menores.

Al acudir entonces los agentes y los servicios médicos al domicilio en cuestión hallaron el cadáver, de forma que los facultativos solo pudieron certificar la muerte de la mujer, que, según publica 'ABC Córdoba', era agente de la Guardia Civil retirada. El menor fue detenido entonces como presunto autor de la muerte de su madre, habiéndose llegado a este desenlace sin que consten denuncias previas por violencia o maltrato psicológico entre ambos.

