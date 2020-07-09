Estás leyendo: Los enfermeros piden la vuelta a la normalidad en el funcionamiento de los centros de salud

El Sindicato de Enfermería Satse ha lamentado que las consultas de medicina se han convertido en un espacio para realizar llamadas telefónicas a los pacientes sin valoración presencial y escasa atención domiciliaria. 

El Sindicato de Enfermería Satse ha reclamado este jueves la progresiva vuelta al normal funcionamiento de los centros de salud y que se retome la atención sanitaria "cercana y segura" para los pacientes.

En un comunicado, este sindicato ha lamentado que las consultas de medicina se han convertido en un espacio para realizar llamadas telefónicas a los pacientes sin valoración presencial y escasa atención domiciliaria.

Mientras, asegura que el personal de Enfermería sí que ha normalizado su atención sanitaria y cuidados, tanto de presencia física en los centros de salud como la atención domiciliaria en la mayoría de las comunidades autónomas, sin reconocimiento laboral alguno.

Potenciar la atención telefónica

Advierte de que, si desde el punto de vista de la atención a los pacientes se quiere instaurar y potenciar la atención sanitaria mediante "meras llamadas telefónicas", es necesario reflexionar acerca de qué tipo de profesional es el que se responsabiliza de dicha llamada de control y seguimiento telefónico.

La organización sindical lamenta este "drástico" cambio en la atención a los pacientes que quiere implantar la administración sanitaria en los centros de salud de diversas autonomías, cambiando la atención presencial a los pacientes por una llamada telefónica del médico, mientras las enfermeras y enfermeros incrementan su atención directa y presencial, tanto en los propios centros de salud como en los domicilios de los pacientes y ciudadanos en general.

Y ante esta situación, considera "absolutamente necesario" no sólo incrementar las plantillas de enfermeros y enfermeras, sino también establecer mecanismos de compensación laboral y retributiva.

Además, Satse exige la apertura urgente de todos los centros de salud y consultorios que se cerraron por la crisis y que aún permanecen cerrados "sin causa objetiva que lo justifique" ya que esta situación -asegura- está generando graves problemas de accesibilidad y atención sanitaria a miles de ciudadanos. 

