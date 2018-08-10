El teniente fiscal de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional (AN) y responsable de terrorismo yihadista del tribunal, Miguel Ángel Carballo, ha explicado que la investigación no ha podido acreditar la existencia de un ideólogo de los atentados del año pasado en Barcelona y Cambrils (Tarragona).

En una entrevista en TV3, Carballo ha asegurado que no se puede decir que exista un autor intelectual de los atentados: "Es posible que si no lo hemos encontrado es porque no exista, porque necesariamente no tiene que haber".

También ha explicado que la investigación ha constatado que los terroristas tomaron muchas medidas de seguridad para hablar entre ellos, como el uso de documentación de otras personas y la precaución de actuar lejos de la población donde vivían sus familias.

Una preparación que dista de la obtenida en manipulación de materiales explosivos: "Técnicamente no estaban preparados porque el TATP -triperóxido de triacetona- es un explosivo muy delicado y peligroso, y a la vista queda que seguir un curso por Internet, digamos, no es suficiente".

La fiscalía descarta que hubiera descoordinación policial antes de los atentados y cree que difícilmente se puede hacer seguimiento de todos los investigados una vez descartados, como en el caso de Abdelbaki es-Satty: "Los recursos son limitados y se han dedicado a investigar a las personas que consideran que tienen una implicación".