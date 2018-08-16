Público
Atentados en Catalunya Ada Colau subraya que los yihadistas "no lograron contagiar su odio": "Barcelona se enfrenta al terror con amor"

La alcaldesa, entre lágrimas y emocionada, hizo una declaración institucional un día antes del primer aniversario del atentado en Barcelona, que se conmemorará con una ofrenda floral en La Rambla y un acto en la plaza Catalunya.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, en su declaración institucional la víspera del aniversario del 17A. EUROPA PRESS

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha recordado este jueves a las víctimas del atentado del 17 de agosto del año pasado en La Rambla y Cambrils (Tarragona) y la respuesta ciudadana: "Querían hacernos daño, y lo lograron, pero no lograron contagiarnos su odio".

"No hemos renunciado a nuestros valores y convicciones, que un año después son más fuertes que nunca", ha asegurado en una declaración institucional este jueves en la que se ha emocionado, un día antes del primer aniversario del atentado, que Barcelona conmemorará con una ofrenda floral en La Rambla y un acto en la plaza Catalunya.

Ha sostenido que Barcelona es y será una ciudad de paz, valiente, "que se enfrenta al terror con amor" y abierta a todas las personas que huyen de la guerra, el hambre y la violencia, porque es consciente de que el terror que vivió por el atentado es el mismo al que se enfrentan cotidianamente ciudadanos en países como Siria, Iraq, Afganistán y Yemen, ha dicho.

