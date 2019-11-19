Público
La Audiencia Nacional obliga a repetir las vistillas de prisión de cuatro CDR investigados por terrorismo

Anula los autos de prisión, pero no implica que queden en libertad. Considera que el secreto de la causa no impide proporcionar "información esencial" de la causa en aras de garantizar el derecho de defensa.

Fachada de la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo

La Audiencia Nacional ha anulado los autos de prisión de cuatro de los siete CDR encarcelados por terrorismo debido a un defecto de forma en las vistillas en las que se acordó enviarles a la cárcel y obliga al juez de instrucción a celebrarlas de nuevo, lo que no implica no obstante que queden en libertad.

De hecho, el juez Manuel García Castellón ha emplazado mañana mismo a estos cuatro miembros del Comité de Defensa de la República (CDR) -Guillem Xavier Duch, Eduardo Garzón, Xavier Buigas y Alexis Codina- para celebrar de nuevo las vistillas del artículo 505 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal, previstas para la adopción de medidas de prisión, han informado fuentes jurídicas.

La sección segunda de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha adoptado esta decisión al considerar que el secreto de la causa no impide proporcionar "información esencial" de la causa en aras de garantizar el derecho de defensa, tal y como ha establecido el Tribunal Constitucional en recientes sentencias.

