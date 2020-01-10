Público
José Couso La Audiencia Nacional ordena indemnizar con 182.000 euros a la familia Couso

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo entiende que hubo  omisión de protección diplomática en relación con el fallecimiento del reportero  durante la toma de Bagdad el 8 de abril de 2003.

La Audiencia Nacional ha reconocido el derecho de la familia del cámara de televisión José Couso a recibir una indemnización de 182.000 euros por la omisión de protección diplomática en relación con su fallecimiento durante la toma de Bagdad (Irak) el 8 de abril de 2003.

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo de este tribunal ha adoptado esta decisión en una resolución en la que estima el recurso que interpuso la mujer de Couso contra la desestimación por silencio administrativo de la reclamación de responsabilidad patrimonial de la Administración, a causa de la omisión de protección diplomática en relación con el fallecimiento de su marido.

Según la Sala, la esposa de Couso deberá ser indemnizada con 10.000 euros y sus dos hijos, menores de edad cuando falleció su padre, con 41.000 euros.

