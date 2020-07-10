madridActualizado:
Beatriz de Miguel será la primera mujer en dirigir una universidad politécnica en España al lograr la única candidatura que se presentaba a las elecciones al rectorado de la Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena (UPCT) el apoyo ponderado del 77,5% de los votos, según el resultado facilitado este viernes.
Esta cifra es muy similar a la registrada en las últimas elecciones en la UPCT con un único candidato, las de 2008, cuando Félix Faura obtuvo un respaldo del 79%.
La futura rectora, que sustituirá a Alejandro Díaz Morcillo, que ha renunciado a optar a un segundo mandato, ha mostrado su satisfacción por la alta participación y por el apoyo mayoritario en todos los colectivos en "esta situación tan difícil", al haberse celebrado los comicios de forma telemática y haberse aplazado por la covid-19.
Aunque afronta con ilusión el reto de dirigir la UPCT y el apoyo de la Comisión Europea a la Universidad Tecnológica Europea de la que forma parte la Politécnica de Cartagena, De Miguel ha admitido que el "contexto no es sencillo" porque el coronavirus "está aún ahí y tendremos que gestionar sus consecuencias".
