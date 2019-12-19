Público
Cantabria aprueba un presupuesto de 2.885 millones gracias a la mayoría de PRC-PSOE

Se trata del primer presupuesto del bipartito. Cantabria es una de las primeras comunidades en sacar adelante sus cuentas.

El presidente de Cantabria y fundador del Partido Regionalista de Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla. - EFE

El Parlamento de Cantabria ha aprobado este jueves los presupuestos regionales para 2020, que ascienden a 2.885,8 millones de euros, gracias a la mayoría absoluta de 21 diputados de PRC y PSOE, y con el rechazo de prácticamente todas las enmiendas de la oposición, que sumaban más de 600.

Se trata del primer presupuesto del bipartito PRC y PSOE tras las elecciones autonómicas del pasado mayo y, tras el debate de este jueves en el Parlamento regional, Cantabria es también una de las primeras comunidades en haber aprobado sus cuentas para 2020.

La consejera de Economía y Hacienda, María Sánchez (PSOE), ha calificado como "realista" y "prudente" este presupuesto, que ve "muy bueno para Cantabria" porque apuesta por la mejora de los servicios públicos y la igualdad social, además de impulsar el crecimiento de la comunidad autónoma.

Sin embargo, la oposición (PP, Cs y Vox), que ha votado en contra de estas cuentas, ha advertido de que no son realistas y cree que conllevarán "más impuestos, menos inversión, menos industria" y "más deuda y menos políticas sociales".

Los grupos de la oposición han echado en cara al PRC y al PSOE que solo hayan aceptado, con una transaccional, una de sus enmiendas, planteada por el PP para un aumento de la cuantía para el colegio de procuradores, y les han acusado de pasar "el rodillo", de no dialogar y de tener una actitud "prepotente".

